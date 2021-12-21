S.African court grants ex-president Zuma leave to appeal order to return to jail
A South African court on Tuesday granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal against a ruling that he must to return to prison, from which he had been released on medical parole.
Zuma, 79, is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after ignoring instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry. He began medical parole in September.
