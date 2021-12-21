Left Menu

S.African court grants ex-president Zuma leave to appeal order to return to jail

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A South African court on Tuesday granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal against a ruling that he must to return to prison, from which he had been released on medical parole.

Zuma, 79, is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after ignoring instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry. He began medical parole in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

