Russia's Putin blames West for tensions in Europe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had incorrectly assessed the outcome of the Cold War.
Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond "adequately" to any Western aggression and would develop its army further.
Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, demanding that NATO refuse to accept the former Soviet republic as a member and guarantee that no weapons or troops will be deployed there.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
Facebook: latest court case shows how Europe is clamping down on big tech
Cyclone Jawad: Low pressure area lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in north eastern states
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
European shares bounce after volatile week