State Capture Commission to hand over report in three tranches

The State Capture Commission says it expects to hand over its report in three tranches over the next few months.

In a statement, commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, explained that while the commission has been working to have the final report ready by the end of December as previously reported, this is not entirely possible.

"Our recent assessment of the work has revealed that while parts of the report relating to certain work streams or State-owned entities and topics will be ready before the end of December, there are some parts that relate to other work streams or SOEs or topics that will still need further work beyond the end of December, if the commission is not to compromise the quality of the report. The commission believes that it should not compromise the quality of the report.

"Last week, I discussed the matter with [President Cyril Ramaphosa]. Although the President would have liked to receive a complete report by the end of December, he understands the Commission's position," he said.

Zondo explained that as a result, the first two reports will "for all intents and purposes, constitute the first and second interim reports" of the commission's work.

"Part III will be the commission's final report. It will be possible to deliver Part I of the report to the President before the end of December, Part II before the end of January 2022, and Part III before the end of February 2022," he said.

According to Zondo, the commission has further applied to the High Court to have its term extended to enable the delivery of the reports next year.

Zondo assured that no additional money will be spent to fulfill this extension.

"The secretary of the commission assures me that the existing budget allocation for the commission will be adequate to cover any fees that may relate to the commission's legal and investigations teams up to the end of February 2022, and that it will not be necessary for the Commission to ask for further funding in regard to such fees."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)