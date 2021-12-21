Delhi Police acted swiftly during north-east Delhi violence: MoS Home Rai informs LS

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner during the violence in the North-east part of Delhi in February 2020. Rai in a written reply to Lok Sabha MP Thomas Chazhikadan said, "Delhi Police makes sustained efforts to obviate the occurrence of any untoward incident in the NCT of Delhi. During the violence in the North-East part of Delhi, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner."

MoS Home further inform Lower House that proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by Delhi Police to control the situation. "Sincere, dedicated and incessant efforts made by Delhi Police brought the riotous situation to normalcy within a short span of time and also prevented the riots from spreading across to other areas of Delhi/NCR" he added.

Nityanand Rai further said that Preventive action was taken by Delhi Police against mischief mongers, persons spreading rumours and other anti-social elements by arresting or detaining them under various preventive sections of law. Round the clock deployment of forces was ensured in all the vulnerable areas to maintain peace and law and order, he added. At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 in 2020 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

