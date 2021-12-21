Left Menu

Two TTP terrorists arrested by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan: Officials

Pakistans law enforcement agencies have arrested two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP in the Punjab province and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition from them which they wanted to use to target the organisations.A Counter-Terrorism Department CTD spokesperson said on Tuesday that it thwarted a terror attack on the law enforcement agencies in Okara district, some 130kms from Lahore.

representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's law enforcement agencies have arrested two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Punjab province and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition from them which they wanted to use to target the organisations.

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said on Tuesday that it thwarted a terror attack on the law enforcement agencies in Okara district, some 130kms from Lahore. "Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team along with police raided a house at Okara bypass on Monday and arrested two terrorists of TTP. They have been identified as Rafique and Naeem, who hails from Dera Ismael Khan (Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province)," he said. The spokesperson further said a huge cache of ammunition and arms, including five hand grenades, have been recovered from the terrorists. They have been shifted to the CTD police station Sahiwal and a case registered again them under terrorism sections. Last week, the CTD arrested nine alleged terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) militant group and TTP during raids in different areas of the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

