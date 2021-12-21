Left Menu

Jharkhand village head, daughter killed in bomb attack; wife, son injured

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 21-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 17:42 IST
A 'mukhiya' (village head) and his minor daughter were killed, while his wife and son were seriously injured, after unidentified assailants hurled bombs at their car in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Hatia Mode when Kausher Ali, the 'mukhiya' of Manikapada panchayat under Sadar block, and his family members were returning home on Monday night.

After hurling bombs, the assailants dragged an injured Ali out of the car and stabbed him with a knife, police said.

The 'mukhiya' and his daughter died on the spot.

Ali's wife and son who were critically injured in the attack were initially taken to a nearby hospital, from where doctors referred them to a medical establishment in neighbouring West Bengal.

Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack.

Though some local people had gathered at the site following the incident, the miscreants managed to flee.

Police said senior officers have visited the spot and raids are on to arrest the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

