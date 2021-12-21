Left Menu

Ethiopian army clearing TPLF from two northern regions, says government

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST
Ethiopia's national armed forces are still in the process of clearing rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region from neighbouring Amhara and Afar, government spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said on Tuesday.

Billene rejected a statement by the TPLF, the party that controls Tigray, that it had conducted a strategic withdrawal from the Amhara and Afar regions. She presented what had unfolded as a series of military victories by the national forces against the TPLF.

