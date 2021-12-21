Left Menu

Indian Army celebrates 38th Corps Day of Judge Advocate General’s Department

The Judge Advocate General’s Department traces its history to the British Articles of War-1385.

Updated: 21-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:42 IST
Indian Army celebrates 38th Corps Day of Judge Advocate General's Department
Army Act Bill was laid in Parliament on  21 December 1949, and therefore, 21 December is celebrated as the Corps Day of Judge Advocate General’s Department.  Image Credit: Twitter(@dprohyd)
Indian Army celebrated the 38th Corps Day of Judge Advocate General's Department on 21 December 2021. On the occasion, Lieutenant General Harsha Gupta, Adjutant General and Colonel Commandant of the Judge Advocate General's Department and Major General Praveen Kumar, the Judge Advocate General laid wreath at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the bravehearts of the Nation.

The Judge Advocate General's Department traces its history to the British Articles of War-1385. Army Act Bill was laid in Parliament on 21 December 1949, and therefore, 21 December is celebrated as the Corps Day of Judge Advocate General's Department. Being the legal branch of the Indian Army, it deals with military-related disciplinary cases and litigation. The Judge Advocate General is the legal advisor to the Chief of Army Staff in matters of military, martial (in its fighting service aspect) and international law and also assists the Adjutant General in matters relating to discipline involving application of military law.

