Gehlot seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention over delay in mining clearance by C'garh govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention to speed up the clearances for coal production from the blocks allotted to its power projects in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. Gehlot also said that he had written several letters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel but his government has not taken any action yet.

In the letter, Gehlot said, "In Chhattisgarh's Parsa coal mine which is allotted to Rajasthan, around 4,340 MW power generation can come to standstill due to non-clearance of mining permits." "Rajasthan has been allotted coal mines in Parsa East, Kante Extension and Surguja by the central government. However, due to the implementation of phase-2 of environmental clearance, permission has to be taken from the state panchayats and for this, the Chhattisgarh government has to take initiative," read the letter.

"Recently, due to the shortage of coal in Rajasthan, the state government was forced to increase the power here by 33 paise per unit. However, if no positive response comes from the Chhattisgarh government, then Rajasthan will face a difficult time," Gehlot stated. "It is going to be very difficult because the time of Rabi crop is coming in the state and electricity will be needed more at that time, so now it has to be seen how this matter gets resolved," the letter added. (ANI)

