Left Menu

Gehlot seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention over delay in mining clearance by C'garh govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention to speed up the clearances for coal production from the blocks allotted to its power projects in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:12 IST
Gehlot seeks Sonia Gandhi's intervention over delay in mining clearance by C'garh govt
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention to speed up the clearances for coal production from the blocks allotted to its power projects in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. Gehlot also said that he had written several letters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel but his government has not taken any action yet.

In the letter, Gehlot said, "In Chhattisgarh's Parsa coal mine which is allotted to Rajasthan, around 4,340 MW power generation can come to standstill due to non-clearance of mining permits." "Rajasthan has been allotted coal mines in Parsa East, Kante Extension and Surguja by the central government. However, due to the implementation of phase-2 of environmental clearance, permission has to be taken from the state panchayats and for this, the Chhattisgarh government has to take initiative," read the letter.

"Recently, due to the shortage of coal in Rajasthan, the state government was forced to increase the power here by 33 paise per unit. However, if no positive response comes from the Chhattisgarh government, then Rajasthan will face a difficult time," Gehlot stated. "It is going to be very difficult because the time of Rabi crop is coming in the state and electricity will be needed more at that time, so now it has to be seen how this matter gets resolved," the letter added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021