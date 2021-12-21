Left Menu

UK's Truss says: nothing has changed in Brexit talks after Frost quit

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:18 IST
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss, in charge of post-Brexit talks with Brussels after the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, said London's position remained unchanged and the process needed to speed up in the New Year.

"Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution," Truss said after a first online meeting with her European Union counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday. "If this does not happen we remain prepared to trigger Article 16..."

