MP WCD official held for bribery

A Women and Child Development department official was caught on Tuesday by the Lokayukta police in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, an official said.

WCD department project officer Satyendra Kumar Bhalavi had demanded the bribe from a contractor to clear his bills worth Rs 1.41 lakh for supplying food items to the anganwadi in Singrampur in Dindori, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu.

''On the complaint of contractor Dinesh Kumar Simaria, a trap was laid and Bhalavi was caught red-handed while taking the bribe in his home in Shahpura. He was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' Sahu said.