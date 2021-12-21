Man assaults, abuses MSEDCL women staffers acting on bill payment default; held

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with two women Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited staffers who had gone to an industrial complex in Kalyan in Thane district to take action on bill payment default, police said on Tuesday.

The two women had gone to the complex on Monday and were in the process of confiscating a meter when the accused, identified as Mohandas Nair, pushed them to the ground, slapped and abused them, a Kolsewadi police station official said.

Nair has been arrested under IPC provisions for stopping government servants from their duty, intentional insult, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official added.

