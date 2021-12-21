Left Menu

Punjab DGP Chattopadhyaya roaming with rape-accused police fugitive, alleges Cong MLA

Congress Ferozpur (Urban) MLA Parminder Singh Pinki on Tuesday alleged that the newly-appointed Director-General of Punjab Police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya has been roaming around with a rape-accused police fugitive.

ANI | Ferozpur (Punjab) | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:36 IST
Punjab DGP Chattopadhyaya roaming with rape-accused police fugitive, alleges Cong MLA
Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Parminder Singh Pinki. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Ferozpur (Urban) MLA Parminder Singh Pinki on Tuesday alleged that the newly-appointed Director-General of Punjab Police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya has been roaming around with a rape-accused police fugitive. Speaking to the media here in Firozpur, Punjab, Parminder Singh Pinki, said, "Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyay has been roaming around with a rape-accused police fugitive for many days. In case of a crime in the city or against my family, I know that Punjab DGP is responsible. I appeal to the CM to take this seriously."

Punjab government has appointed Vigilance Bureau Chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the new Director-General of Police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota on Friday. Earlier on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) raised questions over the appointment of Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as DGP, claiming that he was not even among candidates shortlisted for consideration for the post.

Chattopadhyaya has been given an additional charge and has replaced Iqbal Preet Sahota, added the press release by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021