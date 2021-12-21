Left Menu

Germany's Scholz discusses deeper ties with China's Xi

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:45 IST
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed deepening bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday, the German government said in a statement.

The two also discussed German-Chinese economic relations, developments in relations between China and the European Union and other international themes, the government said.

