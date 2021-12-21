Germany's Scholz discusses deeper ties with China's Xi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed deepening bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday, the German government said in a statement.
The two also discussed German-Chinese economic relations, developments in relations between China and the European Union and other international themes, the government said.
