PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 19:55 IST
K'taka govt offers free bus passes to women working in garment factories in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In recognition of the contributions of women working in garment factories in the city, the Karnataka government has decided to provide free bus passes to about 2.5 lakh such workers to travel to their work place.

But 40 per cent of the pass amount will have to be borne by owners of garment factories where the women workers are employed.

Under the project 'Vanitha Sangathi', the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in collaboration with the Labour department has decided to issue free monthly bus passes from January next year, the BMTC said in a statement.

It also said that the women working in garment factories who are willing to avail the ''Vanitha Sangathi'' monthly bus passes, should submit their request to respective garment factory owners.

The factory management should compile the list of women employees seeking passes and submit it to Karnataka Labour Board, Bengaluru, the statement read.

The Labour Board would verify the applications and submit the qualified women employee list to the BMTC.

The BMTC will issue the ''Vanitha Sangathi'' monthly bus passes according to the list received from the Karnataka Labour Board, Bengaluru, after confirming the receipt of 40 per cent of pass amount (which is garments owner's share), the BMTC said.

The transport corporation said ''Vanitha Sangathi'' pass holders can travel in all ordinary services of BMTC.

