Judge transferred from Patna to Rajasthan HC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Birendra Kumar was on Tuesday transferred from Patna High Court to the Rajasthan High Court, the Law Ministry said.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Kumar in October.
The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his transfer, an official statement said.
