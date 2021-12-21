'Stage of extraction of ground water in India has increased from 58 to 63 pc from 2004 to 2017'

Noting that the stage of extraction of ground water in the country has increased from 58 to 63 per cent from 2004 to 2017, a new CAG report said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have a stage of extraction of more than 100 per cent, indicating that extraction of ground water has surpassed the recharge of ground water in these states.

The stage of ground water development is a ratio of the annual ground water and the net annual ground water availability in percentage.

The Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Ground Water Management and Regulation: Union Government, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation was laid on the table of Parliament on Tuesday.

The percentage of utilisation of ground water with respect to recharge, known as the stage of extraction of ground water, is 63 per cent in the country, the report said.

''In 13 states and Union territories, the stage of extraction was higher than the national stage of extraction. Four states and Union territories (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan) had a stage of extraction of more than 100 per cent, indicating that extraction of ground water has surpassed the recharge of ground water in these states,'' the report said.

At the district level, in 24 states and Union territories, the report said 267 districts had a stage of extraction ranging from 64 per cent to 385 per cent.

''During the period 2004 to 2017, the stage of extraction of ground water has increased from 58 to 63 per cent,'' the report said.

During the same period, the percentage of safe blocks has decreased while the percentage of blocks categorised as semi-critical, critical and over-exploited has steadily increased, it added.

According to the data for 2015 based on 15,165 locations in 32 states tested by the CGWB, the ground water had levels of contaminants higher than the permissible limits of arsenic (697 locations), fluoride (637 locations), nitrate (2,015 locations), iron (1,389 locations) and salinity (587 locations). ''There was shortage of human resources in Central Ground Water Authority and in the departments and agencies dealing with ground water at the state/UT level,'' the report said.

As of December 2019, 19 states and Union territories had enacted laws for the management of ground water, it said.

''In four of these states, the legislation was only partially implemented; in six other states, enactment of the ground water legislation was pending for various reasons. The remaining states and Union territories had not taken action to enact legislation for ground water,'' the report pointed out.

It said various deficiencies were noticed in the regulations such as operations without no-objection certificates (NOCs) and a delay in grant and renewal of NOCs.

''There were numerous cases in which conditions stipulated in the NOCs were violated. Despite the widespread violations, CGWA issued (2013-18) show cause notices to only 99 project proponents,'' it said.

Out of a sample of 328 cases in 18 states where the consent to operate (CTO) granted to a project proponent included a condition which required an NOC for ground water extraction, 253 projects (77 per cent) were operating without NOCs, the CAG report said.

''In 15 States, 3,189 Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licences were issued to packaged drinking water units since 2013, of which in 2,475 cases (78 per cent), the project proponents were operating without obtaining NOCs from CGWA,'' it said.

Out of 534 districts in 22 states and Union territories, 202 had a stage of extraction ranging from 71 per cent to 385 per cent, the report pointed out.

