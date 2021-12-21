Left Menu

Man held for cow slaughter in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:12 IST
Man held for cow slaughter in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly slaughtering a cow and 40 kg beef was seized from his possession in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a place in Chania Khurd village where four accused were found slaughtering a cow.

Three persons managed to escape whereas one of them was arrested. The arrested accused was identified as Hamid Meo.

A knife, skeletal remains of a cow and two motorcycles were also recovered, Bharatpur SP Devendra Kumar Vishnoi said.

A case has been registered against all four accused and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021