21-12-2021
Cases of atrocities against SC “slightly increased” in Har in last 3 yrs: State assembly informed
The cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have “slightly increased” in Haryana during the last three years, but the conviction rate in such cases has not decreased, the state assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Ruling JJP MLA Ishwar Singh had sought to know “whether it is a fact that the cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes have increased in the state?” Haryana Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Minister Banwari Lal, in a written response, said, “The cases of atrocities have slightly increased in the state. In 2018, a total of 1,026 cases were registered, 1,129 cases in 2019 and 1,223 cases were registered in 2020.” “No, the conviction rate of the atrocities cases has not decreased in the state,” he added.

The minister also informed the House that monetary relief is provided to the eligible victims/their family or dependents as per the norms of relief under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995.

