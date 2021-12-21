MP HC declines interim stay on process of gram panchayat polls

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday declined to grant an interim stay on the ongoing process of gram panchayat polls, as sought in a petition, but issued notices to the government and the State Election Commission, the SEC counsel said.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice VK Shukla refused interim stay on the process of gram panchayat polls in MP citing Article 243 (O) of the Constitution (related to bar on interference by courts in electoral matters) and pointing out that the exercise related to voting has already started, State Election Commission (SEC) counsel Siddarth Seth said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Dr Jaya Thakur, a resident of Damoh district, and Zafar Sayed, a native of Chhindwara district, challenging the notification related to panchayat polls since the circular was silent on rotation of reserved seats, he said.

The court, however, issued notices to the state government and the SEC, seeking their replies on the petition, Seth said.

The plea will now be heard along with a bunch of other petitions related to the panchayat polls on January 3, he said.

On December 9 too, the HC had declined to grant an interim stay on the poll process while hearing a bunch of petitions, which challenged the gram panchayat elections on grounds that constitutional provisions entail delimitation of constituencies and rotational reservation of seats before voting takes place.

Village panchayat polls will be held in three phases in Madhya Pradesh on January 13, 19 and February 19. These polls, which would be held across fifty districts, would not be fought on party lines.

