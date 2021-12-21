Sexual harassment: Lawyer sent to police custody

A court here on Tuesday remanded a practising advocate, an accused in the case of sexually harassing a law student who was an intern under him, to police custody for four days.

Advocate K S N Rajesh, who was absconding for the last two months after a harassment case was registered against him on October 18, had surrendered before the judicial first class magistrate court here on Monday.

When he was produced before the court on Tuesday after a day's judicial custody, police sought seven days' custody for interrogating him. However, the judge allowed only four days in police custody.

The court did not grant the bail application of the accused on health grounds. The case about the sexual harassment was registered at the women's police station on October 18 against the advocate, based on the complaint by the law student.

