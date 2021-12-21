Left Menu

Conference on 24x7 water supply systems held

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA on Tuesday organised a technical conference-cum-exhibition here to disseminate knowledge on the planning, design, implementation, operation and maintenance of 24x7 water supply systems.The event was organised by the ministrys Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation CPHEEO, an official statement said.The inaugural session was chaired by MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Tuesday organised a technical conference-cum-exhibition here to disseminate knowledge on the planning, design, implementation, operation and maintenance of 24x7 water supply systems.

The event was organised by the ministry's Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), an official statement said.

The inaugural session was chaired by MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. While addressing the session, he emphasised the need for integrated water resource management with water conservation through recycling of used water, control of NRW (non-revenue water) and rejuvenation of water bodies.

He also pitched for taking up 24x7 water supply projects in at least one ward/DMA (District Metered Area) in 500 AMRUT cities under AMRUT 2.0.

He said, ''24x7 water supply projects will ensure prevention of water contamination, control of NRW, equitable water supply and bring efficiency in terms of financial sustainability by attracting PPP funding and institutional financing.'' The cities that are implementing 24x7 water supply projects showcased their best practices and technological solutions such as water meters, valves, GIS mapping and hydraulic modelling at the exhibition. About 600 participants participated in the conference.

Also, the guidelines for planning, design and implementation of 24x7 water supply systems were released.

The conference was attended by technical heads, chief engineers, city engineers and senior engineers dealing with water supply in all the 500 AMRUT cities, experts, manufacturing firms and consultants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

