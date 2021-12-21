Gujarat HC stays state I&B ministry's recruitment process as interim relief on petition

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday stayed the recruitment process of officers of the state's information and broadcasting department as interim relief on a petition challenging the ''manner and method'' in which it was conducted.

The court of Justice Nikhil Kariel stayed the process of recruitment for the post of deputy director of information, Class I, and assistant director of information (journalism), Class II in the state I&B department on a plea filed by four candidates who could not make it to the final list.

The court also issued notice to the department and chief secretary of General Administrative Department.

The plea primarily raised its grievance over reducing the strength of panelists in the oral interview that went on for five days, not issuing a wait list in violation of a government resolution for the same, and no quota for physically challenged candidates, among others.

It also questioned the members of the panelists and raised apprehension over their allegiances and biases.

The petitioners, through their lawyer Anand Yagnik, stated that Article 16 of the Constitution, about right to equality in public employment, was violated in the entire process and, hence, should be set aside and a fresh interview process be held.

''When it comes to public employment, all must be treated equally and must be given equal opportunity to participate in the selection process. However, in the present case, all candidates have not been treated at par/equally,'' the plea said.

It sought that the court declare the manner and the method of recruitment and particularly the process of oral interview as arbitrary, discriminatory, irrational, illegal and unconstitutional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)