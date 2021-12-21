Left Menu

4 overground workers of Jaish terrorists held in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 20:58 IST
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested four alleged overground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Zubair Gul, Adil Fayaz Ganie, Basit Ali and Shahid Nabi Pandith, they said.

''Acting on specific input, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF apprehended four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit JeM,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession,'' he said.

During the preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition.

He said the accused were also providing shelter and other logistic support to active terrorists operating in Samboora and Pampore areas of Awantipora.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

