HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL71 VIRUS-CENTRE-OMICRON Omicron thrice more transmissible than Delta; 'activate' war rooms, emergency operation centres: Govt to states, UTs New Delhi: Asserting that the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than Delta, the Centre on Tuesday asked states and union territories to ''activate'' war rooms, keep analyzing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at district and local levels.

PAR19 RS-DEREK-LD SUSPENSION TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from RS for winter session for throwing rule book towards Chair New Delhi: TMC floor leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session for the ''grave misconduct'' of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

DEL70 3RDLD CHILD MARRIAGE BILL Bill to increase marriageable age of women to 21 years introduced in LS New Delhi: A bill that seeks to fix 21 years as the uniform age of marriage for women and men was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with Union Minister Smriti Irani terming it a ''decisive step'' in the country's history, while some experts stressed that legislative changes alone will not solve the problem of early marriages unless its root causes are addressed.

DEL61 PM-UP-LD RALLY Decision to raise women's marriage age to 21 upsetting for some: PM Modi's jibe at rivals Allahabad: Taking a swipe at his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is trying to raise the marriage age of women to 21 so that they can have time to study and progress, but this has upset some.

DES38 PB-2NLD MAJITHIA Ex-Pb minister Bikram Majithia booked under NDPS Act, SAD alleges 'political vendetta' Chandigarh: Former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked under the NDPS Act, triggering allegations of “political vendetta” from his party.

LEGAL LGM2 KL-HC-VACCINE-LD PM Citizens need not be ashamed to carry vaccination certificate with PM's photo: Kerala HC Kochi: The prime minister is the leader of the nation and not of a political party and citizens ''need not be ashamed'' to carry a vaccination certificate with his photograph and ''morale boosting message'', the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday and dismissed a plea seeking removal of PM's photo from the COVID-19 immunisation certificates.

LGD4 DL-HC-VACCINATION HC asks Delhi govt to reply to teachers’ plea not to force COVID-19 vaccination New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Delhi government's reply on a plea by two school teachers seeking direction to the authorities not to force them to get vaccinated for COVID-19 claiming that they were suffering from some ailment and unable to take vaccine.

FOREIGN FGN38 PAK-IMRAN Pak's decision to join America's 'war on terror' not made in public interest but for dollars: Imran Khan Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday regretted Pakistan's decision to join America's 20-year-long 'war on terror' in Afghanistan by calling it ''self-inflicted wound'' and a decision made for the sake of money and not for public interest. By Sajjad Hussain FGN35: UN-CHINA-WINTER-OLYMPICS Beijing: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN Resident Coordinator in China said as he expressed UN support for China hosting the event.

