MP: Professor held for taking bribe from PhD student to clear thesis

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday nabbed a professor of a government college while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing a thesis of a PhD student, an official said. A student was doing PhD on dance under the guidance of BD Manik, a professor of Government Vijayaraje Scindia Girls College in Gwalior, said EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh.

''Manik sought Rs 51,000 for completing the PhD project, and Rs 10,000 for signing the thesis. The student approached us on Monday evening with an audio clip, after which we laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Manik while taking Rs 10,000 at his residence,'' he said.

Manik has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, he said.

