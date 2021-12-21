Left Menu

MP: Professor held for taking bribe from PhD student to clear thesis

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing EOW on Tuesday nabbed a professor of a government college while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing a thesis of a PhD student, an official said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:05 IST
MP: Professor held for taking bribe from PhD student to clear thesis
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday nabbed a professor of a government college while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 for clearing a thesis of a PhD student, an official said. A student was doing PhD on dance under the guidance of BD Manik, a professor of Government Vijayaraje Scindia Girls College in Gwalior, said EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh.

''Manik sought Rs 51,000 for completing the PhD project, and Rs 10,000 for signing the thesis. The student approached us on Monday evening with an audio clip, after which we laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Manik while taking Rs 10,000 at his residence,'' he said.

Manik has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021