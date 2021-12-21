Left Menu

Maha govt issues order allowing bullock cart races

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order allowing holding of bullock cart races in the state.

Last week, the Supreme Court had allowed the resumption of these races in Maharashtra, prohibited since 2017.

The Animal Husbandry department on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution (order), announcing that bullock cart races can be held henceforth.

The SC had said in the December 16 order that amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the rules framed by the Maharashtra government which provided for bullock cart races would operate until the constitution bench passes a final order on the issue. The SC ruling came on the state government's plea seeking lifting of the ban on these races as they are being allowed in other states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

