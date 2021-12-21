Two men from UP's Aligarh held for sale of illegal weapons: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly supplying illegal firearms in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Chhote Kumar (34) and Dinesh (32), both residents of Aligarh district in the neighbouring state, they said.

On Monday, information was received that two members of a gang had collected the consignment of ammunition from an arms supplier of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Both of them would arrive at a spot near a bus stand at the ring road going towards Naraina near Dhaula Kuan to hand over the firearms to one of their contacts, the officer said. Thereafter, a trap was laid near the bus stop near Dhaula Kuan and both the accused were cornered around 9.15 pm. After sensing police presence, they whipped out their weapons and pointed towards police, but they were overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. The accused disclosed that they procured the firearms and ammunition from an arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They have been indulging in regularly procuring firearms from arms manufacturers of Madhya Pradesh and further supplying the same to gangsters, hardened criminals and small arms peddlers in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, etc. for the last 10 years, the DCP said. Kumar was previously found involved in nine criminal cases, including one of murder and two of attempt to murder, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the last 10 years. Dinesh was previously involved in three cases, police said. A total of 15 illegal pistols and 30 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, police added.

