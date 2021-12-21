BJP MLA suspended for tearing copy of his calling attention motion in J'khand House

BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal was suspended from Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday for the remaining part of the current winter session for tearing a copy of his calling attention motion during discussion on it. Jaiswal, who represents Hazaribagh, tore the copy of his calling attention motion during zero hour saying that he has no hope about the government taking any action on the alleged manipulation in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission manipulation.

He also said that there is no point in the calling attention as the government is not paying any heed to the opposition's demand for CBI inquiry into the matter both inside and outside the House though it involves public interest and concerns the future of thousands of students. The House should be boycotted, Jaiswal said. The lawmakers of the opposition party followed his example and tore papers, shouted slogans and did not allow anyone to speak.

The House was witness to unruly scenes after it convened when opposition parties led by BJP protested in the House for the fourth consecutive day blaming the state government for not taking cognizance of the alleged manipulation in the JPSC examination and shouted slogans in front of the speaker's podium. Following the tearing of the copy of the calling attention, Pradeep Yadav, an MLA of Congress, a ruling ally, demanded disciplinary action against Jaiswal for the tearing of the calling attention copy. He was supported by Congress MLA Irfan Ansari and then by others of the treasury bench.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was present in the House too demanded action against Jaiswal and the Speaker Ravindra Mahato assured that it would be taken.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam objected to the tearing of the Assembly document. The ruling JMM and Congress MLAs too rushed to the Speaker's podium and demanded action against Jaiswal and the speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

When the Assembly proceedings began after the lunch break, Mahato informed it about his decision to suspend Jaiswal for the rest of the session.

The winter session of the Jharkhand House ends on Wednesday.

Following this, the protesting BJP MLAs almost brought the proceedings of the house to a halt but later joined the debate on the bill introduced by the government to enact a law on mob violence.

