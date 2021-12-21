Left Menu

COVID-19 compensation: Maha to give Rs 31.92 cr to kin of 6,385 victims

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:15 IST
COVID-19 compensation: Maha to give Rs 31.92 cr to kin of 6,385 victims
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 31.92 crore to 6,385 applicants whose kin succumbed to COVID-19.

The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra since the pandemic began in March last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

