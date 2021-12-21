COVID-19 compensation: Maha to give Rs 31.92 cr to kin of 6,385 victims
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 31.92 crore to 6,385 applicants whose kin succumbed to COVID-19.
The order, issued by the state department for disaster management, said Rs 50,000 cash will be transferred.
Over 1 lakh COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra since the pandemic began in March last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- state department
Advertisement