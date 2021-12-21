J&K LG calls for close surveillance on vital installations

Jammu and Kashmir Leiutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday advised security forces to keep heightened surveillance on vital installations while maintaining close synergy with the civilian administration to effectively deal with any emergency situation.

The LG conveyed this to General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General D P Pandey, who called on Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The discussions were also held on several internal security-related issues and their effective management, spokesman said.

The Lt Governor lauded the Army's role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K.

