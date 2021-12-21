Left Menu

Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude Wednesday, a day before schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule.

Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday.

