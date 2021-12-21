Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Ukraine, Moscow's security proposals - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Moscow's proposals to the United States on security guarantees during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that they also discussed the situation in Ukraine.
Moscow, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Eastern Europe
- Vladimir Putin
- German
- West
- Kremlin
- Olaf Scholz
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclone Jawad: Low pressure area lies over north-west Bay of Bengal, rainfall likely in north eastern states
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
Spielberg brings life-long fandom to reimagined 'West Side Story'
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint, Israel says
Man jumps into river during video call in West Bengal