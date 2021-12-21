Left Menu

Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Ukraine, Moscow's security proposals - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Moscow's proposals to the United States on security guarantees during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that they also discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Moscow, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

