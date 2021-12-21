France's Macron discussed Donbas conflict in phone call with Russia's Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the conflict around Ukraine's Donbas region in a phone call with Russian President Putin, the Elysee presidential office said in a statement on Tuesday. In what the Elysee said were the first discussions between the two leaders after Russia has made suggestions for its role in Europe's security strategy, Macron also asked Putin for clarification about "recent developments" in Mali.

Reuters reported in September that Mali's military junta was in discussions about deploying the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group in Mali, which France says is not acceptable because it has its own troops in the region. Putin has said the Wagner Group neither represented the Russia state nor is paid by it.

