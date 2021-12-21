Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: 7 booked for illegal abortion on pregnant woman's complaint

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:56 IST
Seven people, including two doctors, have been booked in connection with an illegal abortion carried out at a hospital in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A pregnant woman complained that, on December 18, she was made to undergo a abortion at a hospital in Rodpali village without her consent after her signatures were taken on several papers forcibly, said Zone II (Panvel) Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil.

''The accused comprise the woman's parents, two doctors and three others, though no arrest has been made as yet. The state health department will be informed about the illegal abortion so that it can take further action,'' he said.

A case under IPC sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 318 (secretly disposing of dead body of child) has been registered, a Kalamboli police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

