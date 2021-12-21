SC's Juvenile Justice Committee organises National Consultations for protection of children in India

The Supreme Court's Juvenile Justice Committee (SCJJC) organised National Consultations for the protection of children in India and to take stock of the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Prevention of Sexual Offences Act, said a statement on Tuesday. The Consultations were initiated under the aegis of Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee (SCJJC) chaired by Justice S. Ravindra Bhat with Chairpersons and Members of the Juvenile Justice Committees of High Courts and representatives from Central/State Governments and Union Territories.

The SCJJC meeting focused on the care and protection of children, especially those who were orphaned, abandoned, or whose families cannot support them; on justice for children and restoration of children in conflict with the law; and on the impact of violence on the mental health of vulnerable children. The review meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), senior officials of Departments of Women and Child Development or Social Welfare Departments from State or union territories and UNICEF India representatives.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chair of the Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Committee emphasized the need to sustainably continue supporting and monitoring the needs of children affected by the pandemic, and to put in place measures that can withstand and mitigate such impact in the future. Speaking on the issue of the mental health impact on sexually abused children, and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law, Justice Bhat stated that both the issues require urgent attention in the way such offences are dealt with and stress the need to develop infrastructure and systems that support such children long after the legal proceedings. (ANI)

