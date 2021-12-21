Left Menu

T'gana govt would ensure safety of all: CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:58 IST
Asserting that the Telangana government would ensure the safety of each and every citizen of the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday assured that steps would be taken to secure the safety of members of Christian community against any attacks.

''I assure all of you, as long as this government will be there, everyone's interest will be protected; everybody will be saved. We pray god to give us the strength to ensure the safety of each and every citizen of Telangana,'' he said.

He was speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at the LB stadium here Tuesday night.

Rao, who referred to the comments of a Bishop that sporadic attacks took place on members of the Christian community, assured that the government would definitely fulfil its responsibility of ensuring that attacks do not take place on anyone.

Any concerns can be brought to the notice of MLAs, ministers or himself, Rao said.

All religions teach peaceful co-existence, he added.

The state government has been celebrating festivals of all religions wishing for the progress of all and to promote mutual respect, he said. Noting that an Islamic or a Christian country has only a couple of festivals, Rao said India is the most colourful country on the globe. ''You have a scope to celebrate every festival here. Our country is so colourful,'' he said. A festival comes within almost one month of duration, he said.

The human race achieved progress due to mutual love among human beings, he added.

