Germany's Scholz expressed concern about Ukraine on phone to Putin - German govt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:11 IST
Germany's Scholz expressed concern about Ukraine on phone to Putin - German govt
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concern about the build-up of Russian troops at the border with Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The German Chancellor expressed his concern about the situation and spoke about the urgent need for de-escalation," the German spokesperson said in a statement.

