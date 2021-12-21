Bag containing Rs 5.10 lakh stolen from Nagpur businessman's home
A bag containing Rs 5.10 lakh cash, a mobile phone and some documents was stolen from the house of a businessman in Lakadganj area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday and efforts were on to nab the culprit/s, an official said.
