Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:39 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

The General Budget is presented by the Finance Minister every year in Parliament on February 1. (ANI)

