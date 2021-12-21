Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 held from WB for stealing gold from jewellery unit

Three people were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly stealing 24 tolas of gold from the Mumbai-based jewellery making unit they worked in, police said on Tuesday.The arrests took place on Sunday and around 19 tolas each tola is equal to 10 grams of gold have been recovered, a Bhoiwada police station official said.Two out of the three accused joined the Bhoiwada-based unit on November and left the job after working for one day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:42 IST
Mumbai: 3 held from WB for stealing gold from jewellery unit
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly stealing 24 'tolas' of gold from the Mumbai-based jewellery making unit they worked in, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests took place on Sunday and around 19 tolas (each tola is equal to 10 grams) of gold have been recovered, a Bhoiwada police station official said.

''Two out of the three accused joined the Bhoiwada-based unit on November and left the job after working for one day. They event taunted their employer that they were leaving for West Bengal and no one would be able to catch them there. One of the accused is a former employee and he is the mastermind,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
3
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021