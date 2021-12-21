Mumbai: 3 held from WB for stealing gold from jewellery unit

Three people were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly stealing 24 'tolas' of gold from the Mumbai-based jewellery making unit they worked in, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests took place on Sunday and around 19 tolas (each tola is equal to 10 grams) of gold have been recovered, a Bhoiwada police station official said.

''Two out of the three accused joined the Bhoiwada-based unit on November and left the job after working for one day. They event taunted their employer that they were leaving for West Bengal and no one would be able to catch them there. One of the accused is a former employee and he is the mastermind,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)