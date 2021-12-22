Left Menu

NATO troop deployment not needed in Bulgaria -defence minister

Bulgaria does not see a need for deployment of NATO troops on its territory as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-12-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 00:06 IST
NATO troop deployment not needed in Bulgaria -defence minister
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria does not see a need for deployment of NATO troops on its territory as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday. Stefan Yanev confirmed reports that within NATO different response options, including establishing a military alliance presence in Black Sea NATO members Bulgaria and Romania under its "Enhanced Forward Presence" mission are being discussed.

NATO has used that mission to deploy military forces to the Baltic states and eastern Poland. "My position is that such a debate, respectively an approach, has the potential to lead to an undesirable increase of tensions in the region," Yanev said a Facebook posting.

Yanev said that for the for the time being there was no reason to consider Russia's troop build-up as a direct threat to the Alliance and the relevant security zone. "In this sense, I do not believe that there are the necessary circumstances that can justify a decision related to the deployment of additional troops on our territory," he wrote.

He said that Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004, will be following the situation closely and was standing ready to increase the capacity of its own national forces "in the context of the allied capabilities to deter and defend" if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021