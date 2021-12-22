Jharkhand village head, daughter killed in bomb attack; wife, son injured

A 'mukhiya' (village head) and his minor daughter were killed, while his wife and son were seriously injured, after unidentified assailants hurled bombs at their car in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested while five people have been detained for interrogation. The incident occurred at Hatia Mode when Kausher Ali, the 'mukhiya' of Manikapada panchayat under Sadar block, and his family members were returning home on Monday night.

After hurling bombs, the assailants dragged an injured Ali out of the car and stabbed him with a knife, police said.

The 'mukhiya' and his daughter died on the spot.

Ali's wife and son who were critically injured in the attack were initially taken to a nearby hospital, from where doctors referred them to a medical establishment in neighbouring West Bengal.

Police suspect that personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack.

Though some local people had gathered at the site following the incident, the miscreants managed to flee.

Superintendent of Police, Hrudeep P Janardhanan has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Vimal to apprehend the culprits.

Vimal said one person was arrested and five others were being questioned. The law enforcers have also zeroed in on three perpetrators involved in the crime and released their photographs, appealing to people to provide information about them.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act against ten people. Adequate policemen have been deployed in areas under the Manikapada panchayat to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)