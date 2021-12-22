Greater Kailash death: Substance abuse may be cause of J-K man’s death, says police

A day after a man was found dead at his rented house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police on Tuesday said he might have died due to ''substance abuse''.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Thakur (36), hailed from Jammu & Kashmir and worked at Dilli Haat Art Gallery, they said.

According to police, the autopsy surgeon told the security personnel that the victim was not smothered to death. ''Further, the possible reason for death could be due to 70-80 per cent heart blockage which could have been due to substance abuse,'' a senior police officer said.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

The exact cause of death can only be ascertained through the autopsy report which is expected in two-three days, police said.

''On Monday, around 9.40 am, we got a PCR call from the owner of a flat at Greater Kailash about the incident. When police reached the spot, Thakur was found lying unconscious inside the flat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said.

According to police, Thakur lived with his mother Anita in the house which he had rented a month ago.

They said the mother of the deceased had left for their native place in Jammu and Kashmir few days back.

A case of murder was registered by the police on Monday and three mobile phones along with some illegal drugs were found from the spot, Jaikar said.

Police said they are scanning CCTVs in the area and spotted few people leaving the house at night. They are being identified and questioned.

