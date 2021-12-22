Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours -two sources
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told a group of political figures and thinkers that he intends to resign within the next hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters.
The group called him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, the sources added.
