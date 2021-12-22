Odd News Roundup: Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 02:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam

Anti-vaccination holdouts in Sicily paid a nurse to give them fake COVID-19 jabs in order to obtain a health certificate that is mandatory for some professions, police said on Tuesday. Three people, including the nurse and a local leader of the movement known in Italy as 'No-Vax,' have been arrested and face charges of corruption and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

