Odd News Roundup: Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam

Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam

Anti-vaccination holdouts in Sicily paid a nurse to give them fake COVID-19 jabs in order to obtain a health certificate that is mandatory for some professions, police said on Tuesday. Three people, including the nurse and a local leader of the movement known in Italy as 'No-Vax,' have been arrested and face charges of corruption and forgery.

