Jury suggests possible deadlock in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who killed Wright

The jury asked a question on Tuesday that suggested a possible deadlock in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. "If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken," the jury said in its question, which was read in open court by Judge Regina Chu.

Chu re-read an instruction encouraging the 12-person jury to "deliberate with a view toward reaching an agreement" and sent them back out of the courtroom to continue deliberations, which so far had lasted more than 13 hours. The jury began discussing the case after closing arguments on Monday. In their final remarks, prosecutors said Potter acted recklessly and with "culpable negligence" in drawing the wrong weapon, while the defense argued that Wright caused his own death by resisting arrest and attempting to flee, and that Potter was justified in using force.

Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, which carry maximum sentences of 15 and 10 years respectively. Potter said she thought she was drawing her Taser when she shot Wright in the chest with her 9 mm handgun on April 11. Potter is white and the shooting of Wright triggered several nights of protests outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, with critics calling it another example of police brutality against Black Americans.

The incident occurred just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was at the same time standing trial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jurors-resume-deliberations-derek-chauvin-murder-trial-2021-04-20 in the case of George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 death during an arrest set off racial justice protests in many U.S. cities. Chauvin was convicted of murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)