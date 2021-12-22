Left Menu

One arrested for alleged EVM tampering

We have arrested him, he said.When questioned, the arrested person claimed the video was made during a mock poll, the police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:31 IST
One arrested for alleged EVM tampering
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested one person on the basis of a complaint lodged against him after a video showing the accused repeatedly pressing the button of an Electronic Voting Machine inside a polling booth surfaced, an officer said on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged at Burtolla Police Station and the 33-year-old accused was arrested from his Sree Aurobinda Sarani residence on Tuesday night, he added.

"A complaint was received at Burtolla PS that the complainant received a video on his mobile phone through WhatsApp that showed one person repeatedly pressing the button of an EVM inside a polling booth. We have arrested him," he said.

When questioned, the arrested person claimed the video was made during a mock poll, the police officer said. "However his statement will be verified and the accused person will be produced before a city court later today," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021