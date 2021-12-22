One arrested for alleged EVM tampering
Police arrested one person on the basis of a complaint lodged against him after a video showing the accused repeatedly pressing the button of an Electronic Voting Machine inside a polling booth surfaced, an officer said on Wednesday.
The complaint was lodged at Burtolla Police Station and the 33-year-old accused was arrested from his Sree Aurobinda Sarani residence on Tuesday night, he added.
"A complaint was received at Burtolla PS that the complainant received a video on his mobile phone through WhatsApp that showed one person repeatedly pressing the button of an EVM inside a polling booth. We have arrested him," he said.
When questioned, the arrested person claimed the video was made during a mock poll, the police officer said. "However his statement will be verified and the accused person will be produced before a city court later today," he added.
