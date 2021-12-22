Left Menu

Kerala: President Kovind witnesses operational demonstration by Southern Naval Command

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.

President Kovind witnesses operational demonstration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi. The President is on a four-day visit to the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kannur. President Kovind had addressed the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on the first day of his visit to Kerala.

He will be in Kerala till December 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

