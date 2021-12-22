Bangladeshi man killed in BSF firing during border smuggling bid in WB

A Bangladeshi national was killed on Wednesday when BSF personnel fired to thwart a narcotics smuggling bid along the International Border in West Bengal, a senior officer said.

The incident took place about 1.2 km inside the Indian territory at around 1:40 am near border post Nawada in Malda district of the state.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer said the ''miscreants (comprising both Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers) encircled our jawans and attacked them with dah (large knife), bamboo sticks and stones''. ''The jawans tried to disperse them and fired stun grenades but the miscreants continued with their aggressive gesture and act,'' the officer said.

Subsequently, he said, the troops fired two bullet rounds ''in self defence''.

A Bangladeshi man, who was shot at, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The killed Bangladeshi national is a resident of Dhoolipara, which is about six km from the International Border.

A mobile phone, two iron 'dahs' and 197 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were seized from the spot.

